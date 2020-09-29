Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1 million-mark

By SameerPublished: 29th September 2020 7:52 am IST
COVID-19 deaths
Representational photo

New York: The global death toll of COVID-19 has crossed one million-mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a ‘pandemic’ in March.

Coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered, Al Jazeera reported.

The United States has reported the most deaths – more than 205,000 – followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Source: ANI

READ:  I am happy to cut my salary: Salman khan on his huge Bigg Boss 14 fee
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SameerPublished: 29th September 2020 7:52 am IST
Back to top button