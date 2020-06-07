Global coronavirus death toll crosses 4 lakh

Maryland: More than 4,00,000 people have died globally due to coronavirus and 69,16,233 people have been infected with the virus till now.

400135 succumbed to COVID-19

As per the latest Johns Hopkins University’s tally, 4,00,135 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Till now, the US has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths. As many as 1,920,061 COVID-19 cases and 1,09,802 deaths have been reported in the US.

Brazil has confirmed that 6,72,846 people have tested positive and 35,930 people have died due to COVID-19.

Similarly, Russia and the UK have reported 4,67,073 and 2,86,295 cases till now.

UK reports second-highest deaths due to COVID-19

With 40,548, the United Kingdon has reported the second-highest deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has surpassed the COVID tally of Spain and Italy. With 2,47,678 cases, India has become the fifth country in the list of coronavirus affected countries.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.