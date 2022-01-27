Global Covid-19 caseload reaches 361.8 million

Washington: Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 361.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.62 million and vaccinations to over 9.87 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 361,819,327 and 5,625,717, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,873,273,690.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 72,906,511 and 876,052, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,085,116 infections and 491,127 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,560,093 infections and 624,717 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (17,848,291), the UK (16,260,768), Turkey (11,167,927), Russia (11,129,318), Italy (10,383,561), Spain (9,529,320), Germany (9,145,836), Argentina (8,130,023), Iran (6,279,410) and Colombia (5,798,799), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (321,484), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,587), the UK (155,221), Indonesia (144,254), Italy (144,770), Colombia (133,019), Iran (132,303), France (130,739), Argentina (120,019), Germany (117,166), Ukraine (106,205) and Poland (104,373).