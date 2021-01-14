Global Covid-19 caseload tops 92 mn: Johns Hopkins

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 8:36 am IST
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 92 mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Jan 14 : The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 92 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.97 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 92,291,033 and 1,961,987, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 23,067,796 and 384,604, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,495,147, while the country’s death toll soared to 151,529.

READ:  Will not attend Biden's inauguration ceremony: Trump

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,256,536), Russia (3,434,934), the UK (3,220,953), France (2,888,292), Turkey (2,355,839), Italy (2,319,036), Spain (2,176,089), Germany (1,981,013), Colombia (1,831,980), Argentina (1,757,429), Mexico (1,556,028), Poland (1,404,905), Iran (1,305,339), South Africa (1,278,303), Ukraine (1,166,958) and Peru (1,040,231), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 205,964.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (135,682), the UK (84,910), Italy (80,326), France (69,168), Russia (62,463), Iran (56,457), Spain (52,878), Colombia (47,124), Argentina (44,983), Germany (43,604), Peru (38,399), South Africa (35,140), Poland (32,074), Indonesia (24,951), Turkey (23,325), Ukraine (21,121) and Belgium (20,194).

READ:  Twitter finally deletes China's nasty tweet on Uyghur women

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 8:36 am IST
Back to top button