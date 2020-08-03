Global COVID-19 cases cross 18 million-mark

New York: The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 18 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 687,000 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Coronavirus cases in US

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (4,665,932) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (154,841), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Source: ANI