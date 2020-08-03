Global COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mn: Johns Hopkins

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 8:42 am IST
Washington, Aug 3 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,002,567 and the fatalities rose to 687,930, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,665,932 and 154,841, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,733,677 infections and 94,104 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,750,723), and is followed by Russia (849,277), South Africa (511,485), Mexico (439,046), Peru (422,183), Chile (359,731), Iran (309,437), the UK (306,317), Colombia (306,181), Spain (288,522), Pakistan (279,699), Saudi Arabia (278,835), Italy (248,070), Bangladesh (240,746), Turkey (232,856), France (225,198), Germany (211,220), Argentina (201,919), Iraq (129,151), Canada (118,768), Indonesia (111,455), Qatar (111,107) and the Philippines (103,185), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (47,746), UK (46,286), India (37,364), Italy (35,154), France (30,268), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,408), Iran (17,190), Russia (14,104) and Colombia (10,330).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
World
