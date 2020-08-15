Global COVID-19 cases surpass 21mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 8:35 am IST
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 21mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 15 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 21 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 763,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,066,992 and the fatalities rose to 762,997, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,309,138 and 168,396, respectively, according to the CSSE.

READ:  Congress leaves Washington with no deal in sight; Trump pushes for more COVID-19 relief

Brazil came in the second place with 3,226,443 infections and 105,490 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,461,190), and is followed by Russia (910,778), South Africa (579,140), Mexico (511,369), Peru (507,996), Colombia (433,805), Chile (382,111), Spain (342,813), Iran (338,825), the UK (315,605), Saudi Arabia (295,902), Pakistan (287,300), Argentina (282,437), Bangladesh (271,881), Italy (252,809), France (249,655), Turkey (246,861), Germany (223,791), Iraq (168,290), Philippines (153,660), Indonesia (135,123), Canada (123,521), Qatar (114,532) and Kazakhstan (101,848), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (55,908), India (48,040), UK (46,791), Italy (35,234), France (30,410), Spain (28,617), Peru (25,648), Iran (19,331), Russia (15,467), Colombia (14,145), South Africa (11,556) and Chile (10,340).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Lebanon’s information minister resigns amid protests over blast
Categories
World
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close