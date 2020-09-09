Global Covid-19 cases surpass 27.5mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 11:58 am IST
Washington, Sep 9 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 27.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 897,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,570,742 and the fatalities rose to 897,383, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,327,009 and 189,653 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India came in the second place with 4,370,128 infections and 73,890 deaths.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,032,354), Peru (691,575), Colombia (671,533), Mexico (642,860), South Africa (640,441), Spain (534,513), Argentina (500,034), Chile (425,541), Iran (391,112), France (373,718), the UK (354,932), Bangladesh (329,251), Saudi Arabia (322,237), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (283,270), Italy (280,153), Iraq (269,578), Germany (254,957), Philippines (241,987), Indonesia (200,035), Ukraine (143,914), Israel (137,565) Canada (135,757), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,579), Ecuador (110,757) and Kazakhstan (106,498), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (73,890), Mexico (68,484), the UK (41,675), Italy (35,563), France (30,770), Spain (29,594), Peru (29,976), Iran (22,542), Colombia (21,611), Russia (17,939), South Africa (15,086) and Chile (11,682).

