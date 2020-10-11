Global Covid-19 cases surpass 37mn mark: Johns Hopkins (Ld)

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 8:34 am IST
Washington, Oct 11 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,087,467 and the fatalities increased to 1,071,399, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,711,079 and 214,337, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,979,423, while the country’s death toll soared to 107,416.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,278,245), Colombia (902,747), Argentina (883,882), Spain (861,112), Peru (843,355), Mexico (815,147), France (732,434), South Africa (690,896), the UK (593,565), Iran (496,253), Chile (479,595), Iraq (400,124), Bangladesh (377,073), and Italy (349,494), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 149,639.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,842), the UK (42,850), Italy (36,140), Peru (33,158), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,293), Colombia (27,660), Argentina (23,581), Russia (22,331), South Africa (17,673), Chile (13,272), Ecuador (12,188), Indonesia (11,765) and Belgium (10,151).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

