Global Covid-19 cases surpass 52mn: Johns Hopkins

News Desk 1Published: 12th November 2020 10:13 am IST

Washington, Nov 12 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 52 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,282,790, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 52,048,827 and 1,282,796, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,397,400 and 241,619, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,636,011, while the country’s death toll soared to 127,571.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,747,660), France (1,914,722), Russia (1,822,345), Spain (1,417,709), Argentina (1,273,356), the UK (1,260,198) and Colombia (1,165,326), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 163,368.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (95,842), the UK (50,457), Italy (42,953), France (42,599), Spain (40,105), Iran (39,664), Peru (34,992), Argentina (34,531), Colombia (33,312) and Russia (31,326).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

