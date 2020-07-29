Global COVID-19 cases top 16.6mn: Johns Hopkins

Posted By News Desk Published: 29th July 2020 10:34 am IST

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 659,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,667,130, while the fatalities rose to 659,045, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,349,324 and 149,235, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 2,483,191 infections and 88,539 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,483,156), and is followed by Russia (822,060), South Africa (459,761), Mexico (402,697), Peru (389,717), Chile (349,800), the UK (302,293), Iran (296,273), Spain (280,610 ), Pakistan (275,225), Saudi Arabia (270,831), Colombia (257,101), Italy (246,488), Bangladesh (229,185 ),Turkey (227,982), France (221,077), Germany (207,707 ), Argentina (173,355 ), Canada (116,871), Iraq (115,332), Qatar (109,880) and Indonesia (102,051), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,963), Mexico (44,876), Italy (35,123), India (33,425), France (30,226), Spain (28,436 ), Peru (18,418), Iran (16,147 ) and Russia (13,483).

Source: IANS
