Global COVID-19 cases top 19.2mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 8:18 am IST

Washington, Aug 8 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 719,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,295,350 and the fatalities rose to 719,805, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,940,939 and 161,328, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,962,442 infections and 99,572 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,027,074), and is followed by Russia (875,378), South Africa (545,476), Mexico (469,407), Peru (455,409), Chile (368,825), Colombia (357,710), Iran (322,567), Spain (314,362), the UK (310,667), Saudi Arabia (285,793), Pakistan (282,645), Bangladesh (252,502), Italy (249,756), Turkey (238,450), Argentina (235,677), France (235,207), Germany (216,196), Iraq (144,064), Philippines (122,754), Indonesia (121,226), Canada (120,901) and Qatar (112,383), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (51,311), UK (46,596), India (41,585), Italy (35,190), France (30,327), Spain (28,503), Peru (20,424), Iran (18,132), Russia (14,698) and Colombia (11,939).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

