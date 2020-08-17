Global COVID-19 cases top 21.5mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th August 2020 8:33 am IST
Washington, Aug 17 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.5 million, while the deaths were nearing 774,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,598,893 and the fatalities rose to 773,934, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,403,213 and 170,052, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,340,197 infections and 107,852 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,589,682), and is followed by Russia (920,719), South Africa (587,345), Peru (525,803), Mexico (522,162), Colombia (468,332), Chile (385,946), Iran (343,203), Spain (342,813), the UK (320,343), Saudi Arabia (298,542), Argentina (294,569), Pakistan (288,717), Bangladesh (276,549), Italy (253,915), France (252,965), Turkey (249,309), Germany (225,007), Iraq (176,931), Philippines (161,253), Indonesia (139,549), Canada (124,004), Qatar (115,080), Kazakhstan (103,033), Ecuador (101,542) and Bolivia (100,344), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (56,757), India (49,980), UK (46,791), Italy (35,396), France (30,410), Spain (28,617), Peru (26,075), Iran (19,639), Russia (15,653), Colombia (15,097), South Africa (11,839) and Chile (10,452).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

