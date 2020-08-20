Global Covid-19 cases top 22.3mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 8:29 am IST
Global Covid-19 cases top 22.3mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 20 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 786,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,322,208 and the fatalities rose to 786,185, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,527,306 and 173,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.

READ:  Global coronavirus tally touches 22 million

Brazil came in the second place with 3,456,652 infections and 111,100 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,767,273), and is followed by Russia (935,066), South Africa (596,060), Peru (549,321), Mexico (537,031), Colombia (489,122), Chile (390,037), Spain (370,867), Iran (350,279), the UK (322,996), Argentina (312,659), Saudi Arabia (302,686), Pakistan (290,445), Bangladesh (285,091), France (256,534), Italy (255,278), Turkey (253,108), Germany (229,706), Iraq (188,802), Philippines (173,774), Indonesia (144,945), Canada (125,408), Qatar (115,956), Ecuador (104,475), Kazakhstan (103,571) and Bolivia (103,019), the CSSE figures showed.

READ:  COVID-19 re-infection not confirmed: WHO expert

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (58,481), India (52,889), UK (41,483), Italy (35,412), France (30,434), Spain (28,797), Peru (26,658), Iran (20,125), Russia (15,951), Colombia (15,619), South Africa (12,423) and Chile (10,578).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
World
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close