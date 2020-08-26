Global Covid-19 cases top 23.8mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 9:50 am IST

Washington, Aug 26 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 818,000 according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,820,104 and the fatalities rose to 818,137, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,777,393 and 178,477 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,669,995 infections and 116,580 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,167,323), and is followed by Russia (963,655), South Africa (613,017), Peru (600,438), Mexico (568,621), Colombia (551,688), Spain (412,553), Chile (400,985), Iran (363,363), Argentina (359,638), the UK (329,821), Saudi Arabia (309,768), Bangladesh (299,628), Pakistan (293,711), France (285,902), Turkey (261,194), Italy (261,174), Germany (237,583), Iraq (211,947), Philippines (197,164), Indonesia (157,859 ), Canada (127,903), Qatar (117,498), Bolivia (110,999), Ukraine (110,949), Ecuador (109,030), Israel (106,460)and Kazakhstan (104,902) , the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (61,450), India (58,390), UK (41,535), Italy (35,445), France (30,549), Spain (28,924), Peru (27,813), Iran (20,901), Colombia (17,612 ), Russia (16,524), South Africa (13,308) and Chile (10,958).

