Global Covid-19 cases top 25.1mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 9:03 am IST
Washington, Aug 31 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 845,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,133,368 and the fatalities rose to 845,073, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,995,102 and 183,047 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,862,311 infections and 120,828 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (987,470), Peru (639,435), South Africa (625,056), Mexico (595,841), Colombia (599,884), Spain (439,286), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426), Iran (373,570), the UK (336,668), France (315,813), Saudi Arabia (314,821), Bangladesh (310,822), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (268,546), Italy (268,218), Germany (243,305), Iraq (231,177), Philippines (217,396), Indonesia (172,053), Canada (129,888), Ukraine (121,930), Qatar (118,575), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (114,020), Ecuador (113,648) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (64,158), India (63,498), UK (41,586), Italy (35,477), France (30,611), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,607), Iran (21,359), Colombia (19,063), Russia (17,045), South Africa (14,028) and Chile (11,181).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

