Global Covid-19 cases top 27.2mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 8:29 am IST

Washington, Sep 8 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 891,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,300,431 and 189,206 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,204,613, while the country’s death toll stood at 71,642.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,147,794), and is followed by Russia (1,027,334), Peru (689,977), Colombia (666,521), South Africa (639,362), Mexico (637,509), Spain (525,549), Argentina (488,007), Chile (424,274), Iran (388,810), France (367,174), the UK (352,451), Bangladesh (327,359), Saudi Arabia (321,456), Pakistan (298,903), Turkey (281,509), Italy (278,784), Iraq (264,684), Germany (253,626), Philippines (238,727), Indonesia (196,989), Ukraine (141,424), Canada (134,295), Israel (133,975), Bolivia (120,769), Qatar (120,348), Ecuador (110,092), Kazakhstan (106,361) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (126,960), Mexico (67,781), the UK (41,643), Italy (35,553), France (30,732), Peru (29,838), Spain (29,516), Iran (22,410), Colombia (21,412), Russia (17,818), South Africa (15,004), Chile (11,652) and Argentina (10,129).

