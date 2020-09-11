Global Covid-19 cases top 28mn: Johns Hopkins

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 8:32 am IST
Washington, Sep 11 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 28 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 908,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,054,396 and the fatalities rose to 908,017, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,465,863, while the country’s death toll stood at 75,062.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,042,836), Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (652,364), South Africa (644,438), Spain (554,143), Argentina (524,198), Chile (428,669), Iran (395,488), France (392,243), the UK (360,534), Bangladesh (332,970), Saudi Arabia (323,720), Pakistan (299,949), Turkey (286,455), Italy (283,180), Iraq (278,418), Germany (258,149), Philippines (248,947), Indonesia (207,203), Ukraine (149,146), Israel (145,526), Canada (136,956), Bolivia (124,205), Qatar (121,052), Ecuador (113,206), Kazakhstan (106,661), Dominican Republic (101,716) and Egypt (100,557), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (129,522), Mexico (69,649), the UK (41,697), Italy (35,587), France (30,819), Peru (30,236), Spain (29,699), Iran (22,798), Colombia (22,053), Russia (18,207), South Africa (15,265), Chile (11,781), Argentina (10,907) and Ecuador (10,749).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

