News Desk 1Published: 14th November 2020 8:39 am IST
Global Covid-19 cases top 53.2mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Nov 14 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53.2 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,301,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350 and 1,301,021, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,724,830 and 244,283, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,728,795, while the country’s death toll soared to 128,668.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,810,652), France (1,915,677), Russia (1,865,395), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,321,031), Argentina (1,296,378 ), Colombia (1,182,697) and Italy (1,107,303), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 164,737.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,056), the UK (51,396), Italy (44,139), France (42,600), Spain (40,769), Iran (40,582), Peru (35,067), Argentina (35,045 ), Colombia (33,669), Russia (32,156) and South Africa (20,153).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

