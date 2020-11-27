Global Covid-19 cases top 60.8mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Nov 27 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 60.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 60,860,169 and 1,429,733, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 12,879,861 and 263,413, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,266,705, while the country’s death toll soared to 135,223.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,166,606), France (2,235,537), Russia (2,169,424), Spain (1,617,355), the UK (1,578,429), Italy (1,509,875), Argentina (1,399,431), Colombia (1,280,487), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,005,307), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 170,769.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (103,597), the UK (57,128), Italy (52,850), France (51,041), Iran (46,689), Spain (44,374), Argentina (37,941), Russia (37,688), Colombia (36,019), Peru (35,685) and South Africa (21,289).

