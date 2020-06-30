Global COVID-19 death toll cross 5mn

Washington: The global death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 5 million mark on Monday, as the total number of cases crossed the 10 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, the total number of cases increased to 10,199,798, while the fatalities increased to 502,947, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Coronavirus in US

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,564,163 and 125,928, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,344,143 infections and 57,622 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (640,246), and is followed by India (548,318), the UK (313,467), Peru (279,419), Chile (271,982), Spain (248,970), Italy (240,436), Iran (225,205), Mexico (216,852), Pakistan (206,512), France (199,476), Turkey (198,613), Germany (195,042), Saudi Arabia (186,436), Bangladesh (141,801), South Africa (138,134) and Canada (105,615), the CSSE figures showed.

India among countries with over 10,000 deaths

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,659), Italy (34,744), France (29,781), Spain (28,346), Mexico (26,648), India (16,475) and Iran (10,670).

Source: IANS