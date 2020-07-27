Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 650,000

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 28th July 2020 5:05 am IST
New York, July 28 : Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 650,000 on Monday, reaching 650,029, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 16,330,977, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, standing at 4,262,674 and 147,143, respectively.

Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Mexico, Italy, France, Spain, and India.

