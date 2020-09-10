Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 900,000

By Sameer Updated: 10th September 2020 7:49 am IST
COVID-19 deaths
Representational photo

Washington: The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 900,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases recorded worldwide stands at 27,695,130, with 900,079 deaths and 18,606,083 recoveries, the university said.

Cases worldwide

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has neared 895,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 27,486,000.

The global health body declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Source: ANI
READ:  Court blocks Trump's order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census
Categories
Top StoriesWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close