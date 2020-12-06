Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 4:06 pm IST
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021

New Delhi, Dec 6 : Global crude oil prices are expected to be range bound and between $40-50 a barrel in 2021 as major oil producers have decided on a modest output rise from January that earlier anticipated, analysts have said on the emerging oil pricing scenario.

The news of a successful coronavirus has ignited the oil market again with crude price moving up mire than 20 per cent in a month to hover close to $50 a barrel now.

However, analysts believe oil prices may not see any big rise even in 2021 as demand conditions continue to remain below the peak levels.

The OPEC + decision now not to go for any big time increase in oil production in first two quarters of 2021, any major price fall of crude has been averted and crude may be range bound even in 2021.

READ:  Michael Schumacher's son Mick to race F1 for Haas in 2021

According to a report by ICICI Securities, supply deficit of crude would be in the range of 0.5m b/d in Q1CY21E and 0.2-2.8m b/d in Q2-Q4CY21E as OPEC+ has decided to raise output by just 0.5m b/d in January 2021 and by not more than 0.5m b/d in later months and only after deliberations.

This would prevent oversupply of oil and keep oil prices from a big crash as witnessed early this year.

OPEC was to prune output cuts from 7.7m b/d to 5.8m b/d from January, 2021.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 4:06 pm IST
Back to top button