Glowing tributes paid to MESCO secretary late Dr. Fakhruddin

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: The head and heart qualities of Dr. Fakhruddin Mohammed, secretary of Hyderabad-based MESCO (Muslim Educational Social & Cultural Organization) were recalled in ample measure in an online condolence meeting which was held on Friday.

Dignitaries paid glowing tributes to the departed soul while recalling his contributions in multiple fields with special reference to Health and Education sectors in particular. Everyone recalled their memories with Dr. Fakhruddin and prayed for his maghfirat. The meeting was presided over by Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala.

Dr. Fakhruddin Mohammed, 61, passed away on May 5, 2021. He breathed his last at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. He was a noted philanthropist and son of Dr. Shamsuddin, a leading practitioner and superintendent of Government Fever Hospital. There are more than 55 doctors in his family.

Earlier the condolence meeting started with Tilawat-e-Qur’an and was attended by the family members of Dr. Fakhruddin, friends and former cabinet ministers & head of the institutions like Salman Khursheed, K. Rehman Khan, Sirajuddin Qureshi, SM Khan, Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Naved Hamid, Kamal Faruqui, Khwaja Shahid, Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, Prof. Iqbal Hasnain, Feroz Bakht, Quaiser Mehmood, Dr. Salman Asad, Mohammad Naushad, Dr. Rihan Khan Suri, Dr. Mohammad Iftekharuddin and many more dignitaries.

The condolence meeting was organised by Architect, writer, and social activist Kaleemul Hafeez, who was a close associate of late Dr. Fakhruddin.

In the meeting it was collectively felt that Dr. Fakhruddin’s legacy must go on. On this note 5 things were decided which included: 1. Scholarship in his name (proposed by Kaleemul Hafeez); 2. Award in his name (proposed by Mohammad Naushad, (president-Lok Seva Samiti); 3. Dr. FM Memorial lecture in IICC (proposed by SM Khan, Vice President-IICC); 4. Biography (proposed by Sirajuddin Qureshi, president, IICC) & 5. Centre in his name in MANUU (proposed by Feroz Bakht, Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad).PFI condoles

Meanwhile, Popular Front of India (PFI), Chairman O. M. A. Salam has expressed his condolences on the demise of Dr. Fakhruddin Mohammed.

“It is with heavy heart that we received the untimely demise of Dr. Fakhruddin Mohammed, renowned educationalist, philanthropist, community leader and secretary of MESCO”, Salam said.

His death, PFI in a statement said, will leave an irreparable loss to the Muslim community in Hyderabad and across the country. A physician by profession and a pious servant of the community, Dr. Fakhruddin spent most of his life in efforts for empowering Muslim community. He contributed remarkably by promoting education, community development, religious training and poverty alleviation among the Muslim community. He played instrumental role in the South India Council, community empowerment initiative that later gave way to the formation of Popular Front of India.

Popular Front expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. May Allah Almighty accept his virtuous deeds and reward him Jannah.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that MESCO was founded in 1983 by Dr. Fakhruddin along with his team and he was instrumental in bringing Muslim doctors around the world on a common platform. He flagged off ambulance and relief aid services during the first wave of Covid in 2020 in collaboration with the Al Hamd Foundation. He transformed MESCO from a Diagnostic Centre to a group of educational institutions from KG to PG level.