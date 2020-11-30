GM veteran Jose Pinheiro to head Ola’s electric biz operations

Bengaluru, Nov 30 : Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it has appointed former General Motors executive Jose Pinheiro as Head of Global Manufacturing and Operations for its electric business.

In this role, Pinheiro will spearhead Ola’s ambitions to build world-class manufacturing facilities starting with a scooter factory, and then expanding to multiple such facilities across India.

These manufacturing facilities will enable Ola to bring to market its wide range of two wheeler products currently under development.

“I am thrilled to join Ola Electric and be part of this inspiring vision,” Pinheiro said on his appointment.

“The rapid pace of progress at Ola is impressive and energising and I am looking forward to contributing to Ola’s mission of sustainable mobility. More than anything else I am very excited to be in India and work with this passionate group of people.”

Pinheiro was earlier the Vice President of Manufacturing for General Motors Latin America, based out of Sao Paulo and brings to the new role at Ola over 45 years of leadership experience.

As Vice President, he managed 16 GM industrial complexes across nine countries.

Ola’s first electric scooter will include a seamless design and a removable banana battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere, the company said.

“I am excited to have Jose join our leadership team at Ola. His deep domain expertise will help us deliver the game changing Ola electric scooter at scale and will help catalyse the Indian EV ecosystem,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

