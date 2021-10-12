Gmail suffers outage in India

"I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down," one use said.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2021 2:37 pm IST
Gmail suffers outage in India

New Delhi: Google’s free email service Gmail is reportedly down in some parts of India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive emails.

According to Down Detector, 68 per cent users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18 per cent reported server connection and 14 per cent mentioned about login issue.

Also Read
realme rolls out manufacturing AIOT products in India

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail.

MS Education Academy

“I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down,” one use said.

“I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I’m the only user who is facing issue,” mentioned another user.

Currently, Google has not responded to users.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button