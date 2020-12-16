Gmail users hit by service error, Google says issue resolved

San Francisco, Dec 16 : After experiencing a massive one-hour global outage on Monday, a significant number of Gmail users were again hit by a service error early on Wednesday.

Down Detector, which monitors website for outages, showed a spike of problems impacting Gmail starting around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

Some Gmail users were unable to access their inboxes while others said they were receiving bounce back messages when trying to email someone. Google’s Cloud-based gaming service Stadia was also experiencing issues.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour,” Google said in one of its early service updates.

At 5.21 am, Google said that the problem with Gmail has been resolved.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” the company said.

The errors came just a day after many Google properties, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs, were hit with a widespread outage.

Google suffered a global outage as its services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Calendar, went down on Monday.

A company spokesperson had said that Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue.

“Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.