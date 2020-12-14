Gmail, YouTube, other Google services restored after brief shutdown

News DeskPublished: 14th December 2020 7:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Gmail, one of the most popular email providers, and several other services offered by Google that were unavailable for many of its users across the world on Monday evening, have now been restored.

Other services that were offline included video-sharing platform YouTube and Google Drive. The list also included Google docs and many more applications by the International Company.

Gmail user’s screen displayed the same message, “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.”

In a Tweet, YouTube wrote, “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”

The unannounced global outage, however, caused an online outrage with several internet users taking to Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

