GMR group, NILD organize camps for physically challenged in Telangana

Hyderabad: The GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) is going to organise special camps to distribute aids and appliances to 400 physically challenged persons of Telangana, in coordination with the National Institute of Locomotor Disability (NILD) between the September 26 and 29. The camps have been set up at Suryapet, Choutuppal, and Shamshabad.

NILD, an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is on a mission to conduct disability assessment camps in different parts of the country and provide required aids and appliances, free of cost, to persons with disabilities.

As part of this initiative, GMRVF mobilizes beneficiaries to the camps from its project location, held in its premises. It also provides logistic support and other arrangements for the program, said a press release from the GMR group today. GMRVF is a part of the group.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. PKSV Sagar, CEO of GMRVF said, “We are delighted to partner with NILD in this humanitarian cause and happy to extend our help and support to the physically challenged. GMRVF has always been in the forefront when it comes to serving the needy. We hope this distribution of aids and appliances will help them go about their daily chores with ease without having to depend on others.”

In 2019-20, NILD conducted disability assessment camps and identified 400 needy beneficiaries from 4 different locations around the state. However, due to COVD-19, the activity had been suspended. The program has now recommenced to provide aid and appliances to the PWDs, including wheelchairs, hand propelled tricycles, artificial limbs, hearing aids, crutches, walking sticks, foldable walkers etc, the release added.