GMRAA and Emirates Group ink MoU to provide aviation training

New Delhi: The GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA) and Emirates Group Security (EGS), two leading aviation training providers based in Dubai and India, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation for the development and exchange of information, technical expertise, and experiences in aviation security.

Through the new partnership, GMR Aviation Academy and Emirates Group Security will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings – certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate – to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions.

“The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry,” said a press release from GMRAA on Monday. The efforts are part of wider critical initiatives to support the safe restoration of mobility and air travel across different regions, added the release.

The MoU also outlines both parties’ commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of Aviation, Cyber & General Security in direct response to the industry’s demands.

Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, divisional senior vice-president of Emirates Group Security, said: “Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing AVSEC industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training. By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge.”

Through this collaboration, oth sides aim to create a foundation to build an international partnership that will benefit aviation professionals. “By working together and sharing best practices, the organisations will be able to draw strengths from each other to develop a widespread network of well-trained individuals,” added the release.

Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business, said: “Our association with Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customization of programme will help in assimilating and up-skilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders. The symbiosis of two wonderful organizations i.e. GMRAA and EK-CASS is a landmark achievement for the training world and the participants would be greatly benefitted.”

GMRAA is part of the GMR Group, India’s leading infrastructure Development Company and the fourth largest private airport company in the world. Emirates Group Security is a multi-faceted organization that develops and implements security strategies and measures across the Emirates airline network.