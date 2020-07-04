GMRVF Hyd introduces online skill building courses for youth

Hyderabad: While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of educational institutions and training centers across the nation, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of GMR Group has introduced an innovative online solution to train youth who have dropped out of school or college to enhance their employability skillsets during the lockdown.

GMRVCEL (GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods–Hyderabad) at Shamshabad is a Skill Development Centre supported under the CSR of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited International Airport, which has been offering several skill-based training facilities to unemployed youth from across the state since 2008. However, due to the compulsive shut-down of the training center amidst the pandemic, youth who were dependent upon the skill-based training courses imparted by GMRVF were adversely impacted.

For the benefit of the youth, GMRVF introduced customized online training classes, which could be accessed by the candidates from the safety of their homes. GMRVF has adapted all available courses (except driving) into the ‘Blended Learning Method.’ This approach combines online educational literature and opportunities for virtual interaction along with physical training (to be conducted once the center opens as per government guidelines). The course is also beneficial as it offers students some elements of control over their time, place, path, or pace.

The employability of the youth during the lockdown will be enhanced via the following: 1) Blended Learning Method to offer more control to the candidates to learn at their pace, 2) Practical classes at the training center.

For this training module, the candidates who are selected are being given online training classes in their respective line of subjects. They are taught the selected job role’s content, soft skills, spoken English and also assessed through online assessments during these sessions. Once the centre operations recommence as per the government guidelines, the practical sessions will be imparted to these candidates. Through this mode of online teaching methodology, the students are not at a loss in any manner and stand to benefit with the education that they get.

The courses under blended learning methods include – Drywall & False Ceiling Technician, Excavator Operator, Welding Technician, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Automobiles and Two-wheeler repairing, Solar Technician, Electrical House Wiring, Hotel Management (F&B), Computers – MS Office & DTP (Only for Women), and Tailoring. All school and college dropout youth are eligible to join these courses.