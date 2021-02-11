Go Air launches direct flight from Hyderabad to Maldives

Hyderabad: GoAir’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives was launched today. The flight took off at 11:am and reached Malé at 1:30 PM.

Senior officials of the Hyderabad international airport, with GoAir officials, were present at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew.

GoAir also started a touch-less e-boarding facility for international passengers with this service.

There will be four weekly services from Hyderabad to Malé and the flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “This new flight service connecting Hyderabad and Malé is a much awaited one. Adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers and holiday goers would love this direct, two and half hour flight from GMR Hyderabad International Airport. We are hopeful that GoAir flight service to this pristine land will be really well received”.