Go and control situation in Delhi: Owaisi slams Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, and said that the latter should go and control the situation in Delhi.

“He (G Kishan Reddy) should go back to Delhi, why is he here in Hyderabad? He is the MoS Home. He should go and control the situation in Delhi. He must douse the fire there. Seven people have died already,” Owaisi said here.

Reddy on Tuesday criticised Owaisi for alleging that the Delhi Police sided with “rioters” to pelt stones, saying, “he has made the statement irresponsibly” and added, “Owaisi had given such provocative statements in the past.”

Seven persons lost their lives in the clashes that took place yesterday after protests related to the CAA took a violent turn at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. Over 100 have also been injured in the clashes.

“I believe that this whole thing cannot be called a communal riot. It started because of an ex-BJP MLA. He stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the concerned DCP, who is an IPS officer, and openly gave an ultimatum,” Owaisi said.

He added, “Why is the government quiet on it? And if the government believes that a foreign dignitary is coming to India, if you had specific information why didn’t you have enough police forces? Why didn’t you impose curfew immediately? Why did you allow that entire tyre market to be burned down? That is why I say that this is not a communal riot.”