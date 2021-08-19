GO for schools amalgamation and teachers rationalization

Hyderabad: The state government approved the teachers’ rationalization system after 6 years. The government decided to amalgamate schools found on a single campus. There are guidelines that will specify the school’s amalgamation procedure.

A GO has been issued on August 12 which came to fore after five days on Tuesday. The teachers’ selection from the last academic year 2020-21 will be done under the Unified District Education Information System (UDIS) which will be based on the students’ strength.

Due to the implementation of this new system, new posts of teachers will be created. The current GO had mandated not to cancel the existing teachers’ posts.

Rationalization guidelines which were released in 2015 will be implemented now. For this purpose, a committee under the Collector had formed. The Collector will be the chairman of the committee and the additional collector, Zilla Parishad CEO and ITDA project officials will be the members of the committee.

In case of two schools found in a campus – one primary and the other secondary then both will be amalgamated. If there are primary and high schools in a compound then the six classes of the primary school will be amalgamated with the high school.

UPS 1st to 5th classes will be retained as primary schools. Two high schools – one for boys and another for girls – will not be amalgamated.

If there are primary, secondary and high schools then they will be amalgamated into primary and secondary schools

If there are excess teachers after amalgamation then their services will be utilized for other schools. Urdu and other medium schools will not be amalgamated.

According to the new system if there are parallel classes of Telugu and English medium high schools where the strength of English medium students are less than 50 then the students of such English medium school will be transferred to other schools and the school will be closed and their excess staff will be transferred to other schools.

The headmaster’s post in a primary school will be approved only when the number of students will be more than 150.