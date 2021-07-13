GO provides relief to buyers of budget homes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Government Order (GO) issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department provided relief to buyers of budget homes in Telangana. The order reduced the minimum size of the plots in layout.

The GO reduced the minimum size of the plots in layout from 120 square yards to 60. It will be applicable to all municipalities and municipal corporations in Telangana except areas that fall under GHMC and HMDA, Telangana Today reported.

Apart from it, no permission is needed for the individual house if the plot size is up to 75 square yards. Such houses can be constructed by registering online. Registration can be done by making a payment of token fee of Re. 1.

In order to prevent irregularities, District Layout Committee with district collectors as chairpersons will be formed in municipalities and municipal corporations.

The move will not only provides relief to buyers who are looking for budget homes in Telangana but also helps builders.