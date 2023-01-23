Goa: ABVP creates ruckus in St Xavier’s College

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) barged into the campus of St Xavier’s College, one of Goa’s premium colleges on Saturday and disrupted ongoing classes.

According to Mapusa police, the ABVP members were upset with the principal for not constituting a student council.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a police officer from the Mapusa police station said, “A few ABVP members were elected as student’s council but they alleged that the principal was purposefully delaying their induction. Hence they demonstrated in front of the principal’s office.”

Assuring that the situation is under control, the police officer said, “A meeting will soon be conducted between the college management and ABVP student delegations regarding the issue.”

However, the principal of St Xavier College surrounded by his staff and teachers posted a video describing the incident that took place on January 21.

He said the incident happened when science practicals were underway in the Chemistry lab.

“While the classes were in progress, ABVP members barged in shouting slogans, trying to instigate students to leave their classrooms and join them. The students however refused. In order to ensure the safety of our staff and students, the management asked them to leave the campus,” the principal said.

He thanked the Mapusa police station and Bardez taluka mamlatdar(an officer in charge of a taluka) Dashrath Gawas for restoring peace in the campus.

ABVP members barged into classes at St Xaviers college in #Mapusa, #Goa, threaten college administration. Over delay in constituting the student's council.



Here is the Principal of college making a statement.#StXaviersCollege #ABVP pic.twitter.com/8K7ecif3hh — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 23, 2023

Condemning the incident, the principal appealed to his students not to engage in unruly activities.

NSUI Goa, Congress condemns ABVP’s act

Condemning what transpired at St Xavier’s College, the president of the State National Students Union of India (NSUI), Naushad Choudhary said that they will file a police complaint against those who created the ruckus.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Choudhary said, “We have details of students who went to St Xavier’s college and unlawfully disrupted the classes. We will file a complaint against the students on Monday. We will not keep quiet and appeal to all students to stay united and throw such people with disrupted agenda out.”

Alleging that some of the disruptors were outsiders, Choudhary questioned their access inside the college.

“Among the ABVP group who barged in the campus five were outsiders and two came from Maharashtra. Who gave them the right to enter the campus? It was an internal matter and they should have resolved it with the students of the college and the management,” he said.

The incident of ABVP abusing the Management of St.Xaviers College Mapusa that took place yesterday was a staged event to divert the people's attention on the ongoing issue of #MotherMhadei and to fulfill the agenda of Communal Politics to polarize the students . pic.twitter.com/WLhjwNE4EK — Shane Rebelo (@ShaneRebelo) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Congress party also condemned the attack and said that such elements should not be allowed entry into any premises.

“The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed into St Xavier’s College in Mapusa and disrupted classes. They were trying to infiltrate and promulgate law and order disturbances and probably violence. The teachers were panicky and the entire staff was worried,” Congress MLA Adv Carlos Alvares Ferreira said.