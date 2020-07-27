Goa Assembly condoles death of Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 27th July 2020 1:59 pm IST
Goa Assembly condoles death of Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant

Panaji: The Goa Assembly on Monday condoled the death of film stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the one-day monsoon session, the Assembly also condoled the death of Goa-based fashion designer and Padma Shri award winner Wendell Rodricks, film industry stalwarts Basu Chatterjee, Rajat Mukherjee and Saroj Khan, former governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand Ved Marwah, former governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon as well as renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla.

All 40 members of the Assembly maintained a minute’s silence in remembrance of the departed.

Source: IANS
