Goa cancels state dinner for Kovind over Covid norms

Panaji, Dec 17 : The customary state dinner has been dropped from the itinerary of President Ramnath Kovind during his official visit to Goa on Saturday, in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Panaji, Sawant also said that a documentary based on the history of Goa spanning several centuries, will be screened for Kovind, who is scheduled to arrive in Goa on Saturday to kick-off the 60th anniversary celebrations of Goa’s Liberation from Portuguese rule.

“There will be no state dinner on account of the pandemic,” Sawant said.

Kovind is scheduled to arrive in Goa on Saturday afternoon and will later in the day attend a cultural event held in Panaji, which will also include the screening of a documentary on the history of Goa.

“The 10-minute documentary on the history of Goa goes back to the Maurya era, Kadamba era and Portugese era as well,” Sawant said. While the Maurya dynasty held its sway over Goa around 200 BC, the Kadamba reign in Goa spanned from 1000 to 1330 AD.

Only around 400 invitees will be allowed to be present at the event due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Chief Minister also said that the President of India had three personal engagements during his visit and would leave back for the national capital on December 20.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.