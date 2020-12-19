Goa, Chennaiyin looking to shake off inconsistency (Preview Match 33)

Margao (Goa), Dec 18 : With two wins, two defeats and two draws, FC Goa have been at best inconsistent thus far this season in the had to deal with inconsistency at the start of the current season. After two wins, two defeats and two draws in their opening six fixtures, FC Goa will seek to achieve consistency in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host their bitter rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Igor Angulo has been lethal upfront for the home side — Goa have scored seven times in their last seven games, of which six came from the Spaniard. But their defence has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations.

Goa have conceded six times despite the fact that they have faced just 15 shots on target. Five of these goals have come from set pieces.

Chennaiyin FC aren’t faring any better than their opponents. The two-time champions are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far. They are in eighth position with five points from five games.

There has never been a goalless draw when Chennaiyin and Goa have clashed and the fixture currently holds the record for the most number of goals scored (66). If that trend continues, fans are in for a treat on Saturday.

