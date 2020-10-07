Goa Church urges Catholics to conduct cleaning drive

Panaji, Oct 7 : Goa’s influential Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday urged the state’s Catholics to conduct beach cleaning and garbage cleaning drives in order to celebrate the “integral relationship between the Earth and ecological, economic, social and political ways of living”.

The initiative stems from a call by Pope Francis to observe the ‘Season of Global Creation’, an official statement issued by the Church’s communication wing said.

“…all the members of the Archdiocese are invited to consider the integral relationship between the Earth and ecological, economic, social and political ways of living. Therefore beach cleaning drives are being encouraged, and community clean up activities which include market place and village garbage clearance initiatives,” the statement said.

The ‘Season of Global Creation’ is being celebrated in the state October 4-10.

“There is also a trekking initiative to be held at a later stage, in conducive situation, by inviting people in limited numbers who have participated in different initiatives of the celebration week of the ‘Season of Global Creation,” the statement also said, adding that all Covid-19 guidelines of the state government, including social distancing, should be maintained during the events organised on the occasion.

Catholics account for nearly 26 per cent of the state’s population of 1.5 million.

