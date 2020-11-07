Goa CM receives extortion, death threat over SMS; FIR filed

Panaji, Nov 7 : An unknown person on Saturday sent an SMS to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s personal mobile phone, seeking to extort money. The message also threatened that Sawant would be killed, if the demand was not fulfilled, police said.

A criminal complaint filed at the Panaji town police station by the Chief Minister’s Office late on Saturday, also said that the message was sent from mobile number +5732038836. A First Information Report has been registered.

“Unknown accused person having phone number +5732038836 anonymously texted obscene, derogatory, abusive and threatening to kill text messages to Chief Minister of Goa, on his personal mobile phone asking for ransom,” a Goa Police spokesperson said, while not disclosing the exact extortion amount mentioned in the phone communication.

The official said that an offence had been registered under sections 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation via anonymous communication) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at the Panaji town police station.

