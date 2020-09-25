Goa CM thanks Javadekar for sanctioning 100 e-buses

Panaji, Sep 25 : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday thanked Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar for sanctioning 100 electric buses, which would be added to the fleet of the state road transport corporation.

“On behalf of people of Goa, I thank Shri @PrakashJavdekar Ji for sanctioning 100 electric buses for Kadamba Transport Corporation. This will mark the beginning of KTC’s transformation towards greener transportation, improving operational efficiency & reducing carbon footprint,” Sawant tweeted.

Earlier, Javadekar had tweeted: “100 electric buses have been sanctioned for Goa’s Kadamba Transport Corporation. These environment friendly e-buses for the intercity services of Goa would help protect environment as well as improve mobility. @DrPramodPSawant @goacm @PIB_Panaji @BJP4Goa @DDNewsPanaji #FAME.”

The buses have been sanctioned under the Central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme, which was initiated in 2015 to promote the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicle technology and to ensure sustainable growth of the same.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.