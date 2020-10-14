Goa Cong member slams Twitter trolls for targeting her

Panaji, Oct 13 : A woman member of the Goa Congress Media Cell on Tuesday objected to misuse and misrepresentation of her picture on the social media, wrongly identifying her as ‘Naxal Bhabhi’ in connection with the Hathras case.

“The trolling is deliberate. It is aimed at tarnishing the good work done by the Congress,” Pratibha Borkar told reporters here.

She said that she was trolled to create an “unnecessary controversy” and to divert public attention from the gang rape-murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in September.

‘NaxalBhabhi’ hashtag was used by some social media users to describe a woman seen hugging Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the latter’s visit to the Hathras rape victim’s home in Boolgarhi village on October 4.

A number of social media users misidentified Borkar as the person whom Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hugged on October 4.

The person whom Gandhi met was Dr Rajkumari Bansal from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Bansal had rejected accusations of Naxal links.

Source: IANS

