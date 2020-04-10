Goa: Cong slams Sawant’s Ayurveda treatment for COVID-19 cases

Panaji: The Congress on Friday reacted strongly to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s claim that Ayurveda would be used to treat COVID-19 patients in the state.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat warned the state government that Goans should not be used as “guinea pigs”.

Taking to Twitter, Kamat said, “Use of Ayurveda for #Covid19. Has GOI Health Ministry and IEC approved the medicines? Has @moayush got approval from @WHO for such treatment? Will @goacm reveal details of claims made by him? Let us not use Goans as Guinea Pigs.”

Sawant had claimed COVID-19 patients and suspects who are quarantined are being treated with Ayurveda and allopathy.

The Goa Forward Party contested the Chief Minister’s claim on Thursday.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai had tweeted, saying, “While I do acknowledge the benefits of #Ayurveda, I’m forced to ask what treatment @goacm gave to #covid19 patients.”

“What scientific basis does this have? What medical study supports this? Is some kind of experiment being done on #goemkars (Goans)?”

Goa has six active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at a special hospital near here.

Source: PTI

