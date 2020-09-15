Goa drug peddler brought to Mumbai

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 11:35 am IST
Goa drug peddler brought to Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 15 : A drug peddler arrested in Goa has been brought to Mumbai on a transit remand by the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said here on Tuesday.

Chris Costa will be examined further in the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He was nabbed last Sunday and was likely to be produced before a Mumbai court later in the day, said NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra.

He was among the latest lot of drug peddlers, narcotics dealers and contraband suppliers nabbed in the past 2-3 days in Mumbai.

The others arrested have been sent to NCB or judicial custody for varying periods on Monday.

With the NCB making headway, so far a total of 18, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others have been arrested in the drugs angle pertaining to the Sushant case.

Besides, the NCB’s needle of suspicion is pointing at some others in the glamour industry which is facing a turbulence since Sushant’s death.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

