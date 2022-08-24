Goa govt to issue order to remove ‘Tiranga’ from houses

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that district collectors will issue orders appealing people to remove ‘Tiranga’ from their houses wherever they are displayed.

To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a special ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was organised from August 13 to 15. Sawant had personally appealed to the people of Goa to put up the tricolour in their homes during this period.

Responding to the CM’s appeal, many people had put up the tricolour in their homes as well as business establishments across the state. However, many didn’t remove the flag after the campaign was over.

“The district collectors will issue orders as per the rule,” Sawant told reporters here.