Goa govt to submit policy on vaccine procurement to Bombay HC

Panaji: The Goa government will submit its policy related to procurement of vaccines from private sources to the Bombay High Court, even as the Court said that there is no clarity on hiring of more personnel to deal with the Covid crisis in the state.

“In addition to these issues, the learned Advocate General also offers to communicate to this Court the State’s policy decision, if any, on the procurement of vaccination shots from sources other than the Union Government,” a division bench of M.S. Sonak and S.C. Gupte said on Monday.

“We are also of the view that whilst the State has proposed much-needed augmentation of medical infrastructure for Covid treatment, there has been no clarity on proportionate increase of manpower required for handling this additional infrastructure to enable it to cater to additional patients,” the Bombay High Court further said.

The Court is hearing a bunch of petitions which have questioned the state government’s Covid management mechanisms. Nearly 80 persons have died at the state’s top government hospital due to oxygen shortage earlier this month.

The next hearing is scheduled to be held on May 28.