Goa man wishes COVID-19 to Jamaat harassers; arrested

Panaji: Police in North Goa’s Bicholim town on Friday arrested one Mohsin Shaikh for allegedly making objectionable references related to the Tablighi Jamaat and the spread of COVID-19 to harass the Jamaat members on social media.

A Goa Police spokesperson on Friday said that the Shaikh, who runs a garments store in the mining town, was arrested under sections 269 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. While Section 269 deals with commission of an act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life and 188 is related to disobedience of an order given by a public servant.

Shaikh has been accused of putting up posts on Facebook, one of which said “I love Nizamuddin”.

In another post the Shaikh is alleged to have said: “Allah, if the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat is wrong, then do not forgive them. But if someone harasses them unnecessarily, give then corona”.

The Markaz organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, has emerged as a hotspot for the spread of COVID-19 not just in Delhi, from where the infection has spread to other parts of the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday had claimed that 46 persons who had attended Markaz had been hiding in Goa and had been quarantined and also said a free hand had been given to the state police and health authorities to search for more members of the Jamaat who are possibly hiding in the state.

Source: IANS

