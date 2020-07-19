Goa may use WhatsApp to communicate COVID test results

Panaji: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, here on Sunday, conceded that Covid-19 test reports were getting delayed, and added he was trying to streamline the process.

Speaking at a web interaction programme, Rane said his ministry was in talks with a state government-run technology agency, Goa Electronics, to integrate the social media platform WhatsApp for quick dissemination of Covid-19 test results.

“We are getting Goa Electronics involved. I will be moving a note to the Secretary (Health) to use WhatsApp to send these results faster,” Rane said.

On an average, it takes around three-four days to convey the test report.

Rane said he was informed about the inordinate delay in conveying test results by some tourists, recently. “They were told the (test) report would be given in 24 hours, but actually got it in three-four days,” Rane said.

The increase in the Covid-19 cases as well as the necessity to conduct more tests could be causing the the delay, he added.

According to the state government SOPs, every tourist entering the state either has to carry a Covid-19 negative certificate or get tested at the state’s borders and then quarantine oneself at specially created isolation facilities in hotels, until test results are declared.

